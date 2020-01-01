Campaign finance data

Methodology
This data includes Forms 3, 3P, and 3X.
Methodology overview
Money spent includes each of the following:
- Adjusted disbursements for PACs, parties, congressional filers and presidential filers
Adjusted disbursements are total disbursements minus the following:
- Contribution refunds
- Contributions to candidates and other political committees
- Loan repayments
- Nonfederal share of allocated disbursements
- Offsets to expenditures
- Other disbursements
- Transfers to other authorized committees and affiliated committees
The form-by-form breakdown for adjusted disbursements is:
- Form 3: line 22 - (line 18 + line 19(c) + line 20(d) + line 21)
- Form 3P: line 30 - (line 20(d) + line 24 + line 27(c) + line 28(d) + line 29)
- Form 3X: line 31 - (line 21(a)(ii) + line 22 + line 23 + line 26 + line 28(d) + line 29)